Rochester Regional Health expands School of Nursing to new Skyview on the Ridge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Regional Health announced the expansion of its Isabella Graham Hart School of Practical Nursing in a new location: the former Macy’s building at Skyview on the Ridge in Irondequoit.

“This is another important way to keep our community healthy,” Rochester Regional Health President and CEO Eric Bieber said in a statement. “This move is helping bring new life to Skyview on the Ridge and helping us build a nursing workforce that will serve our community for decades to come.”

The large renovated space at Skyview on the Ridge allows the school to increase its student volumes and programs. According to a press release, the school currently offers day and evening classes for Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN). Students in the LPN program receive hands-on training and utilize state-of-the-art technology. More than 120 students graduated from the school in June and 310 students are now enrolled, which is the largest class ever at the school.

The current Isabella Graham Hart School of Practical Nursing is located at the Wegman Center for Workforce Development on Portland Avenue. Other medical education programs will operate in that facility after the expansion is complete.