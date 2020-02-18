Rochester Red Wings Spikes teaches how to snow sled

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For those of us who grew up around snow, we know how to go sledding — But for those who didn’t, learning the basics is key.

Rochester Red Wings mascot Spikes gave a few lessons to some of the News 8 team at Maplewood Rose Garden. The hill may be a little but it packed a punch.

Red Wings General Manager Dan Mason said we should embrace the snowy conditions.

“You can only get this kind of great weather and sledding weather in certain parts of the country. We’re fortunate to have it here in Rochester. You have to embrace the winter, you have to embrace the snow and have fun with it so we hope you enjoyed your first sled of the year in the Flower City,” said Mason.

After a few wipeouts, a big high five to Spikes for teaching us the ins and outs of snow sledding!

Mason added there may be new things coming to Frontier Field this season. Stay tuned.