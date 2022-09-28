Rochester slid up from #2 last year to take the title of most neighborly city in America. (Graphic courtesy of Neighbor)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester has been ranked the most neighborly city in America, according to a new analysis from Neighbor.com.

The ranking was based on factors such as the number of charitable donations, hours volunteered, overall happiness, and other “neighborly characteristics,” the website said.

Flower City, which came in second last year, has slid up to the top after ranking highest for neighborly acts, volunteering, charitable giving, and happiness.

It beat out two other New York cities: Poughkeepsie (#8) and Albany (#23).

That’s alongside high scores for charitable giving and happiness, too.

“What a bright spot to be ranked the number-one most neighborly city in America,” said Rochester Mayor Malik Evans. “Like many other cities across the country, Rochester has its share of struggles, but this recognition is a testament to our residents’ generosity, kindness, and volunteerism and reminds us that together, we make our city a great place to live.”

Top 25 Neighborly Cities

Rochester, New York Madison, Wisconsin Provo, Utah Oxnard, California Grand Rapids, Michigan Raleigh, North Carolina Milwaukee, Wisconsin Poughkeepsie, New York Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Des Moines, Iowa San Jose, California Colorado Springs, Colorado Minneapolis, Minnesota Ogden, Utah Seattle, Washington Salt Lake City, Utah New Haven, Connecticut Portland, Oregon Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Honolulu, Hawaii Toledo, Ohio Springfield, Massachusetts Albany, New York Allentown, Pennsylvania Spokane, Washington

On top of ranking the most personable places, 1,000 Americans were surveyed on what current events positively (and negative) affect their desire to become buddy-buddy with neighbors.

The survey revealed the following findings:

Following the last few months of pain at the pump, 30% of respondents said they’ve felt encouraged to hang out with their local friends more.

After the last two years of pandemic shutdowns, economic struggles, and isolation, 42.5% of respondents said that they’re more willing post-pandemic to help out a neighbor in need. 41% have said the are now more likely to support small businesses.

When it comes to their neighbors, respondents said that even political partisanship won’t stop a positive neighbor relationship. 44% of respondents said they recognized differing political affiliations, and it won’t stop their desire to be neighborly.

Neighbor is a Utah-based company that connects individuals with unused attics, basement, driveways, and garages to people looking to rent affordable self-storage.

“The need for connection is a fundamental human need and is the foundation of a functioning society,” said Neighbor Founder and CEO, Joseph Woodbury. “One of the marvelous things about a community is that it enables us to connect with and help people in a way we couldn’t as individuals.”