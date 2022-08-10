ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An independent Rochester-based publishing house working to spotlight authors of color and their stories is releasing a new children’s book on Friday.

Mahogany Pen Publishing was founded by Rochester native and educator Brandi Hester-Harrell, M.Ed. in 2020. Since then, the organization has published and distributed books from five authors of color across in-person and online bookstores.

Their newest release, “You Can Be Anything!”, is about a young boy named Joshua who learns about positive affirmations and influential African American trailblazers throughout history. The author, Brandon Hester-Harrell, is an MCC graduate and Rochester native.

“My goal is to change the stigma that kids in my community can be more than just athletes, entertainers, or gang bangers,” said Hester-Harrell. “We are magic, and this book will amplify brilliance for young children.”

On August 12, the book will become available on Amazon for purchase and will start being distributed to local bookstores.

Mahogany Pen Publishing will also be holding a book signing on August 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Arnett Branch of the Rochester Public Library. To register, you can sign up at this link.

In addition, to preorder “You Can Be Anything!” and stay up to date on their fall book tour, you can check out their website.