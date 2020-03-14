Rochester Public Market open for normal hours despite virus outbreak

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As local cancellations and closures continue due to COVID-19 coronavirus, one Rochester mainstay is letting the public know it is open for business.

The Rochester Public Market posted on Instagram that it will be open for normal hours this weekend, despite the virus pandemic grappling the nation.

The social media post says, in part:

“The Market has been a vital resource of food and fresh produce for the Rochester community since 1905. With many grocers selling out of products, we feel an increased responsibility to be here for our community, which is why we will remain open regular market days at the present time.

We’ve sent out information to our vendors on additional safety measures, and sanitizing precautions to use while at the market. Please be sure that you are feeling well if you come to shop, and sanitize/wash hands frequently with the extra soap and sanitizer we now have available.”

Normal Public Market hours are: