                                                                                                                    
February 07 2021 06:30 pm

Rochester participates in World Read Aloud Day

Community
Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Pixabay

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A well loved tradition continued on Tuesday — virtually.

Dozens of community members gathered virtually to celebrate Read Aloud Day.

Students at School 33 enjoyed readings from Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small and News 8 WROC’s own Maureen McGuire, officers form the Rochester Police Department and more.

“A lot teachers have very personal stories about becoming a reader,” Thomas Pappas of School 33 said. “It wasn’t always easy and getting to share those stories with kids.”

This is the 12th annual World Read Aloud Day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Honoring Black History Logo

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss