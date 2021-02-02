Rochester participates in World Read Aloud Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A well loved tradition continued on Tuesday — virtually.

Dozens of community members gathered virtually to celebrate Read Aloud Day.

Students at School 33 enjoyed readings from Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small and News 8 WROC’s own Maureen McGuire, officers form the Rochester Police Department and more.

“A lot teachers have very personal stories about becoming a reader,” Thomas Pappas of School 33 said. “It wasn’t always easy and getting to share those stories with kids.”

This is the 12th annual World Read Aloud Day.