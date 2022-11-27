ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A number of organizations held a community supply drive in Rochester Sunday afternoon.

Organizations such as the Rochester Mutual Aid Network, the Rochester League of Marxists, 490 Farmers, Being Black in the Burbs and several others gathered at the corner of Meigs Street and Broadway.

The goal is to provide materials via donations — to distribute to those in need in our community.

“This isn’t just a one time thin,” activist Nick Rubin said. “This is something that is ongoing. We kind of just made this big event for Thanksgiving time and holiday time to draw more attention but this is something that’s always going on. We’re always distributing food — we’re always distributing clothes and donations and stuff.”

If you want to donate, you can do so at the Rochester Mutual Aid Network’s website, Rocmutualaid.com.