ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — To help Buffalo in the city’s time of need, organizations in Rochester are sending supplies to aid after a winter storm impacted the Western New York region.

Essential supplies are being accepted as donations — such as non-perishable food, first aid kits, hygiene products, baby formula, clothes, shovels, flashlights, and batteries.

One of the organizations helping out is Untrapped Ministries — Justin Morris, the founder of the organization — explains why they are helping out.

“Buffalo, New York as we all know has been hit with a major atrocity — a national disaster — and we wanna be in service,” Morris said. “And when you see an instance like this you, you gotta try to figure out what can we do here in Rochester to assist them in their time of need.”

The Red Cross is also looking for donations and they are ready to send in whatever is needed.