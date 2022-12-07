ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Community Service Organization Beyond the Sanctuary

is asking for the community’s help to overcome unexpected financial hurdles, so that all who come to them for help can be served.

Beyond the Sanctuary holds weekly food distributions- estimated to serve over 3 hundred 50 households each week. The organization says they’ve noticed more and more households in need of their services due to inflation.

But unfortunately, rising costs are also affecting their operational costs — and their ability to help, Beyond The Sanctuary president Carmen Allen said.

“I went into the grocery store just the other day and I saw the same eggs that I paid 5 dollars for were up to 6 dollars in just a weeks time, and that’s just one example,” Allen said. “So more and more people are finding themselves in a desperate situation. Especially if they have children, large families, and of course we’re right into the holidays.”

They’re asking the community for monetary and food donations. Beyond the Sanctuary is located at the historical AME Zion Church in the Corn Hill Neighborhood.