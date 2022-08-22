Cameron Community Ministries is seeking donations to help hire a part-time social worker to work with youth in need. (News 8 WROC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester nonprofit that helps take care of and mentor city youth is in need of more support.

Cameron Community Ministries is in the midst of a five-year strategic plan, which partially consists of a mission to focus deeper on the mental health of children.

As unprecedented levels of gun violence continue to be seen in Rochester, Cameron Ministries is located in a neighborhood that has seen it firsthand. At a time when resources may be difficult to access, the nonprofit is hoping to bring more on-site.



Located in the heart of Rochester’s Lyell-Otis neighborhood, Cameron Community Ministries specializes in youth after-school and summer programs among a variety of community outreach.

The nonprofit’s director says this year the surrounding crime has been far worse.

“It’s very concerning because we’re a safe, instructive environment here for the children and so now, we really know we need to move behind the walls at Cameron to see what we can do in the community,” said executive director, Olivia Kassoum-Amadou.

Mental health concerns remain at the forefront.

Kassoum-Amadou says existing struggles have only been exacerbated during the course of the pandemic.

“There are new mental health problems that have come up that haven’t been talked about. Sometimes at home, children aren’t able to talk about what they’re experiencing. It’s sort of swept under the rug and no one talks about it,” said Kassoum-Amadou.

The nonprofit is seeking a part-time social worker to work directly with youth. Volunteers with Christ Church in Pittsford have created a Go Fund Me to help sponsor the salary of a trained professional.

“They’re offering all they can, but they need support. They need a social worker, someone who is a professional in this arena because these are things that children just don’t know how to handle,” said volunteer, Lorelei Morrow.

As the nonprofit’s funds can only go so far, they’re turning to the community for help.

“Unfortunately, some kids have normalized the violence because they think it’s happening so much. They’ll say, ‘That happens all the time, it’s no big deal.’ When we look at all of that and the things children were impacted by, we see there are some real serious needs we have,” said Kassoum-Amadou.

With the start of school a few weeks away, Cameron Ministries is also looking to extend its after-school program to 7 p.m. with the goal of continuing to meet the needs of children beyond the academic level.

Those interested in donating to the Go Fund Me for Cameron Ministries can do so here.