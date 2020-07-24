Rochester native, ‘survivor of Project Exile’ shares thoughts on race relations

Another message from someone linked to the race related discussion we’ve been having in Rochester. On Thursday night, Juma Sampson, a local associated with the Black Lives Matter, movement shared his thoughts on race relations.

“I often asked why would the government rather spend nearly $700,000 of taxpayers money on keeping me incarcerated as opposed to spending a tiny portion of that on educating me and giving me a fair opportunity to become a productive member of society. I still have not found the answer.”

Sampson calls himself a survivor of Project Exile.

“Change is needed, but positive change must come in the form of opportunity for the lest fortunate.”

