Rochester Music Hall of Fame postpones ceremony until fall

The Rochester Music Hall of Fame is accepting entries for its induction ceremony poster now through January 31.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Music Hall of Fame said it is postponing its ninth annual ceremony until the fall.

The ceremony was originally scheduled for April 26 at Kodak at Eastman Theatre.

However, the Eastman School of Music and Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra announced earlier this week that all concerts at Kodak Hall are postponed amid the outbreak of covid-19 coronavirus. The Hall of Fame Board of Directors opted to postpone instead of choosing a new venue.

“Eastman Theatre is nationally renowned and each year has provided an amazing experience for out inductees,” Board Member and Music Director Jimmy Richmond said in a statement. “The Eastman Theatre is our home and we want to ensure our 2020 inductees have that same incredible experience.”

The five musicians to be inducted were announced last month. The musicians are The Dady Brothers, Mick Guzauski, Nancy Kelly, Michael Laiacona, and Roy McCurdy.

Scheduling for a new date is in the works and those who have already purchased tickets may hold onto their tickets for the rescheduled show. Ticket holders seeking a refund are asked to contact the box office at the Eastman Theatre.