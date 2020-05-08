Rochester Music Hall of Fame ceremony canceled

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The 2020 Rochester Music Hall of Fame ceremony has been canceled but the list of inductees will still be celebrated.

This year’s ceremony was supposed to take place last month, but the board of trustees delayed the event until the fall. Now, it has decided to cancel this year’s ceremony.

The list of unductees will be celebrated at next year’s event on April 25.

The inductees include are:

The Dady Brothers

Mick Guzauski

Nancy Kelly

Michael Laiacona

Roy McCurdy

Tickets purchased through Eastman Theatre can be refunded. Tickets for next year’s event go on sale in November.