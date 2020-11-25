Rochester Museum & Science Center’s Museum, Strasenburgh Planetarium temporarily reduce hours beginning Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Beginning Monday, November 30, the Rochester Museum & Science Center’s Museum and Strasenburgh Planetarium will be open to the public on Fridays (9:30 a.m. through 5 p.m.), Saturdays (9:30 a.m. through 5 p.m.), and Sundays (11 a.m. through 5 p.m.).

“The decision follows a number of months with low visitation and the RMSC expects that visitation will remain low for the foreseeable future due to COVID-19,” A statement from the museum reads.

“Curiosity Club will remain open and continue to run as usual with all safety requirements in place. The Cumming Nature Center and its Forest School program will also remain open.”

This reduction in hours will affect all other weekday programs, events, and shows at the Museum and Planetarium.

“The RMSC looks forward to welcoming visitors during the weekends to explore its newest exhibit, The Changemakers: Rochester Women Who Changed the World, and to catch a show at the Strasenburgh Planetarium.”

Please continue to check RMSC.org and the RMSC social media pages for the latest scheduling information