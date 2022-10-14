ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Inflation continues to make an impact on everyday businesses and consumers. It’s no different at local farms.

From last year until now the prices of everything for farmers have gone up like fertilizer, herbicide, and fuel, that increase is then transferred into the price of pumpkins.

Last year, an average-sized pumpkin could be purchased for roughly $4 in New York State, according to Statista. This year the price ranges between $5-$7.

Powers Farm Market manager Ned Powers shared that, after talking to several other growers, everyone experienced a difficult year in the field.

“Fortunately for us, we have the ability to irrigate. so we have an excellent crop but we had to work awfully hard for it. so the crop here looks really good but I know all in all it’s pretty short up and down the east coast,” said Powers.

He says last year’s sales were up due to consumers getting out and about with fewer pandemic-related restrictions. And despite this year sales slightly decreasing from the inflated prices. The demand for pumpkins remains pretty strong.

Greenhouse Manager Laurielyn Antinora of Sunscape Farms agrees regarding the high demand.

“Business has been great and it continues to be better and better every year. More and more people discover us and therefore we are busier every year,” said Antinora.

Both farms are open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.