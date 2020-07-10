Rochester Jazz Festival postponed until June 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Organizers with the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival announced on Friday that the festival is officially postponed until June 18-26, 2021.

The festival‘s nine-day 19th edition — which was originally scheduled for June 19 through June 27 — was first rescheduled to October 2 through 10 because of the pandemic. However organizers have since postponed even further.

“This is the decision we didn’t want to make,” Festival Producers Marc Iacona and John Nugent said in a statement. “We held out hope for as long as possible even as most major festivals and concert events around the world were postponing. But as we have now arrived at a critical junction, needing to finalize artists and logistic arrangements, reality has prevailed.”

According to the statement, the headliner shows originally scheduled for this year’s festival are also rescheduled and book for 2021.

Puss N Boots will perform on Friday, June 18, 2021. Spyro Gyra will play Tuesday, June 22, 2021. For those who hold tickets for those shows, tickets and selected seats are saved and are automatically valid for these rescheduled shows. Ticket holders do not need to do anything further.

Club Passes may be redeemed at the postponed festival in June of 2021 or at the Rochester International Jazz Festival over the following two years in 2022 or 2023.