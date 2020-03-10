Rochester is getting a Minor League football team; meet the Rochester Chargers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester has earned itself a Minor League football team. And it’s going to be spearheaded by a Buffalo native.

General Manager Pat Freeman will be the leader of the brand-new Minor Football League (MFL) franchise that is calling Rochester home. Freeman has spent the last 25 years covering the Buffalo Bills. He is a member of The Pro Football Writers Association of America, and is currently a feature writer for the Buffalo Criterion Newspaper.

The Rochester Chargers will play in the Mid-Atlantic Division in the National Minor Football League conference. This division includes the Washington Chiefs, Maryland Colts, and New Jersey Raiders. In a press release, the MFL said the Rochester Chargers are looking “to build a storied history within the western, N.Y, community.”

In the Minor Football League, for those unfamiliar, each team plays 10 games per season; 5 games at home, and 5 games away. The upcoming MFL season begins on Saturday June 6, 2020.

The Minor Football League was founded in 1993 and has continued to grow to a current total of 32 franchise teams across the country. The League’s Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, and Founder, Richard Myles, Sr., is a former New England Patriot.

For any MFL hopefuls, dates and tryouts for the Rochester Chargers will be announced soon. To register for tryouts, click here.