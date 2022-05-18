ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Residents, community members, and local leaders gathered at Tops on West Avenue Tuesday to honor the victims of the Buffalo mass shooting.

The event was led by local non-profit Free The People Roc at the Tops Supermarket on West Avenue.

Waymond Daniels attended the event, hoping to network with folks and get insight on how the community can work to prevent tragic events like mass shootings from happening in the future.

“We are here to show solidarity and then also pray for those who have become victims of violence,” said Daniels of local anti-violence organization Stop the Violence. “But to also show the people that are doing violence that we will no longer stand for violence in our community and our families because it not only affects them but it affects us in our community.”

A second vigil is scheduled to take place in Aenon Missionary Baptist Church Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, and Reverend Jonathan McReynolds will be joined by other civic leaders to quote “pray for peace and the end of hatred.”