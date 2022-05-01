ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More than 20 military woman, whether veteran or active duty, were provided with baby shower gifts as part of an annual event held by Blue Star Mothers Rochester.

Baby baskets were distributed Sunday, in support for expectant moms and moms with children up to six months old.

The event has ran for a number of years in the community. It’s goal is to provide to local military members, and give back to those in need.

“A couple years ago one of the moms actually said to us — because they were relocated here, stationed here, they said that they wouldn’t have had a baby shower if it wasn’t for us,” said Blue Star Mothers Rochester President Amy Vanderwerken. “So, to me that means something, y’know, when you’re pregnant, and you’re having a baby, and there’s no family around, at least we can do something to help “

For those who would like to donate, or learn more about Blue Star Mother Rochester — visit the group’s website: bluestarmomsroc.com.