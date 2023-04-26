ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man started a grassroots organization to help those in need find a job.

The International Commission of Urban Entrepreneurs or ICUE began at the beginning of the year but CEO and Founder Rondell Breedlove, Jr. says it has been in the works for nearly a decade.

“I’ve gone to Urban League, I’ve gone to United Way, I’ve gone to Action for a Better Community, I’ve gone to churches, I’ve gone to mosques, I’ve gone to temples, to let them know who I am and what I represent,” says Breedlove.

He says the organization offers jobs that connect job seekers with local manufacturing and restaurants. He also offers learning opportunities to help in investing money.

Breedlove says he lived in hostile environments growing up in foster care and says that he knows what it’s like to have goals and difficult it can be to achieve them. Now he wants to give others a chance to grow.

“My job as a Rochesterian is to let it be known that I’m here and I’m going to be a pillar of this community and I’m going to do everything I can help to make a positive impact,” he says.

Breedlove says he is aiming at those between the ages of 14-24 but is willing to be of service to those outside of that range.

So far he has helped 14 people and is looking to expand his business from state to state.

If you’re interested in learning more or joining you can visit the website International Commission Of Urban Entrepreneurs (icue.love) or place a call 585-625-9688.