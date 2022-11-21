ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester fire and police departments were honored Monday in an award ceremony put on by the Hub at Elite.

The Hub is a social programming organization geared towards older adults who may be in want of social activities and opportunities for new experiences.

The Hub said this event was part of their “week of thanks,” for Thanksgiving. In the days leading up to the holiday, the HUB has been providing awards and thanking various aspects of the community.

Several city officials attended Monday’s ceremony. Rochester Police Department Lieutenant Greg Bello said it was an honor to have police officers recognized.

“Most of our officers are pretty humble. they wanna go about doing their jobs — most officers consider doing what they do to be their jobs,” Bello said. “And it’s nice to be recognized, that your job is special to the community, and that the community appreciates the work that we do.”

Bello added with Thanksgiving coming up officers will continue to stay on the clock, many putting in more hours and pulling double shifts, as there can be an increased need for police during the holidays.