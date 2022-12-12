ROCHESTER, N.Y.(WROC) — According to the Rochester Family Mission, the 14608-zip code is one of the top areas in Rochester with food insecurities. In the State of New York, it comes in number two overall.

Executive Director Warren Meeks Jr. of the Rochester Family Mission says they’re looking to solve that issue by providing food baskets to the community, especially on the Holidays.

“During the holidays we feel like everyone should have the privilege of enjoying a good cooked meal. That is why on thanksgiving time we supply 700 plus food baskets with turkeys, and at Christmas time we are going to supply 700 plus baskets with hams,” says Meeks.

On December 9 the organization held the 16th Annual Food for Families Drive at Tops stores on Mount Read Boulevard in Greece and Jefferson Road in Henrietta. Meeks says organizations like Foodlink help make this mission possible.

“They help us to supply food to families during these times as well and they are one of our biggest contributors and they help us do what we’re doing,” he says.

If you are looking to make donations you can visit the Tops on Mt Read Blvd in Greece and Jefferson Rd in Henrietta.

In case you can’t make the event but would still like to make a donation, you can make a donation online on the website RFMisson.org