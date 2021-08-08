Rochester families raise awareness for drug addiction victims in outdoor field day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Youth Voiced Matter and ROCovery Fitness partnered to host a health-centered field day to raise support for people fighting addiction and their families Sunday.

Local to Rochester, the two organizations focus on substance abuse recovery. The event was joined by several young adults and families who participated in games, fitness, giveaways and other outdoor activities.

Tables with information and accessible resources for those battling substance abuse were also set up by community members.

A food truck nicknamed ‘Sugar and Snow’ served families in attendance with sweet treats across the duration of the event. This vendor however provides more than ice-pops and cotton candy balls.

“There are certain jobs with high rates of substance abuse disorder which feed that culture,” Sugar and Snow Co-Owner Erin Pownall said. “I just want to send messages to people that they’re cared about and I think with this demographic, that messaging can get lost. Society sends us messages that indicate we’re sub standard or there’s something wrong with us.”

‘Sugar and Snow’ supports people suffering from addiction by giving them jobs. The business is build on allowing people to work in a judgement-free work space, which could help their journey back to a sober life.

The field day was held at Genesee Valley Park near the complex’s field two from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.