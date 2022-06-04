BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Lights. Camera. Action.

Kids from around the Rochester area got the chance to see themselves on the big screen Saturday, after taking part in a locally-made documentary, “Generation Z.”

Two local filmmakers set out on a mission to document the experience of the year 2020 from a child’s perspective

Director and Producer Joyce Cinnamon Jones said the film has been two years in the making and finally seeing it on the big screen, as well as giving the kids the ultimate red carpet experience made it all worth it.

“How it all started was just an idea because as an adult, I was going through some stuff during COVID and the pandemic, and I was like, ‘I want to know how the kids feel,’” Jones said.

Themes from the film include the pandemic events of police brutality, the black lives matter movement, at-home learning, the election, and so much more. Assistant Director Tyler Winegarner said the goal was to understand how these events shape the lives of children and how it impacts their understanding of their place in the world.

“We heard so many stories come out of 2020. We heard the big stories and that’s hard to attach to specific people. Everyone has their individual. That’s really what this is, people telling their individual smaller stories and those are the ones that really stick with you,” Winegarner said.

The filmmakers said though these perspectives are young, they can provide the insight you can’t get anywhere else.

“Listen to the kids. I think they got it. Listen to them. We listen to them because we have to, they’re the future. Generation Z. It’s the last letter of the alphabet, what does that tell you?” Jones said.

To add a little bit of spice to a hard-hitting documentary, it’s also a musical.

Saturday’s screening took place at Movies 10 and was the film’s second showing. Jones said they are working on getting more showings scheduled. You can stay up to date on Eternal Soul Entertainment’s social media pages.