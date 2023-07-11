ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester community joined Trillium Health Monday evening to raise the Pride flag at Martin Luther King Jr. Park as Monroe County continues to celebrate Pride.

Not only was the pride flag raised, but both Reenah Holden, the Pride Grand Marshal, and Todd Ranous, the Honorary Marshal, were sashed during the ceremony. The ceremony also featured performances by the Avenue Blackbox Theater.

Among those at the ceremony is Mayor Malik Evans, who spoke about what Pride means for the City of Rochester.

“I think it gives me hope — it gives me hope that the way to drive out darkness is to bring in light and it’s important for us to celebrate it by this that we have here,” Mayor Evans said. “It helps push in that light to help give people inspiration and let people know that we stand with them.”

Rochester’s Pride Parade and Festival is scheduled to be held in a few days — the parade will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday with the festival going from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. More Pride festivities are also on the way!