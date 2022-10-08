ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Community members in Rochester protested on Saturday, saying they want the United Nations to stop the attacks on Hazaras in Afghanistan and to recognize the attacks as genocide.

This protest comes after an education center in Kabul was bombed on September 30, which killed over 50 people and injured others — with many of the victims being young women and girls.

Organizers held a march and a vigil outside of the Rochester Public Library on South Avenue.

“That’s why the Taliban is targeting our future because the Taliban knows the Afghanistan people are waking up,” one protester said. “When the people wake up, the government will collapse.”

Protesters also added that other organizations — such as the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and Amnesty International — recognized the attacks as genocide.