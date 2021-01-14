                                                 
January 16 2021 08:00 pm

Rochester City Ballet offer new winter digital series

Community
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City Ballet is offering up a chance to chase the winter blues away.

The ballet will present a winter digital series beginning on Friday with “Dangerous Liaisons.” Thses are past favorite performances available to stream a la carte, or through a new subscription series.

  • “Dangerous Liaisons” will stream January 15 though January 31
  • “Sleeping Beauty” will stream February 12 through February 21
  • “Green Eggs and Ham” will stream March 21 through 21

For tickets and more information click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss