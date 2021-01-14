Rochester City Ballet offer new winter digital series

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City Ballet is offering up a chance to chase the winter blues away.
The ballet will present a winter digital series beginning on Friday with “Dangerous Liaisons.” Thses are past favorite performances available to stream a la carte, or through a new subscription series.
- “Dangerous Liaisons” will stream January 15 though January 31
- “Sleeping Beauty” will stream February 12 through February 21
- “Green Eggs and Ham” will stream March 21 through 21
