ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — The Saint Monica church located at 831 Genesee Street is hosting one of its biggest outreach programs to the community.

This is the second year hosting the basketball clinic. Faith Formation Director, Jessica Tette, said the clinic is a big part of engaging with their community.

“We got a grant through the diocese starting in 2021 and it’s really important here at Saint Monica to be a part of our 19th ward community and our basketball program is one of our biggest outreaches so we wanted to continue the momentum through the summer,” said Tette.

CYO Coordinator, David Divers, said his motto is we don’t look for talent, we make it. and he shared that the purpose of the program is to give students a sense of community.

“Because of the pandemic now and the gameboys and everything, it seems like the kids isolate more,” Divers said. “So this program helps them to come out and meet each other to be a community and that’s what it is.”

The clinic is for students from grades 3 to 6, while high school students join to help coach. Some students came out for the first time and shared their thoughts on the program.

“Normally I play basketball but I don’t get out of the house as much so this was fun to get out and play with other younger kids,” said Jayden Latimer.

“It’s nice to see kids from all different backgrounds coming together to play sports and have fun and all that,” said Kevin Miller.

The clinic will continue this week until Friday from 9 a.m. until the afternoon.