ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local church known as Waging War Ministries held its first community outreach event Saturday afternoon in response to the challenges the Rochester community has been facing.

Event organizers set up tents, music, and resources for the event at Pennsylvania Avenue and Forth Street Park in an effort to uplift the community after recent homicides while providing a space for a “family day” for residents.

“We have vendors here to address any needs that the community may have,” said Charlene Owens, an outreach leader at Waging War Ministries. “We have free food, and we’re just going to take care. We’re going to cater to our community today and that’s what it’s all about.”

Church leaders also added that the church provides several service programs for anyone who may be in need, such as youth programs, food, and guidance.