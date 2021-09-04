Rochester church celebrates new location with back-to-school giveaway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following its relocation to Rochester’s Eastside earlier this year, the Lamb of Life Church of God in Christ held a back-to-school giveaway event Saturday near Sobieski Street.

Part of a weekend-long celebration of its new location, the local church distributed free school supplies, food box gifts and offered new haircuts to over 300 students in Rochester given by Cut Pros Barbershop.

Despite settling in its new location, Lamb of Life Church of God in Christ has not opened its doors to the public for a religious service due to COVID-19 concerns. In order to accommodate its nearby community from afar, the organization has held events like this, including a partnership with local food banks to provide food to over 900 families in Eastside.

Mayor Lovely Warren is set to accompany leaders from the religious group on Sunday, Sept. 5 at noon to lead a ribbon ceremony and welcome the new church to Rochester’s community at its grand opening.

While plans for re-introducing religious service inside the church’s grounds are yet to be announced, the organization will continue to connect with local residents by providing regular food and health resources.