ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 24th annual Rochester Careers in Construction Fair was held Thursday at the Monroe County Fleet Center — with over 1,000 students, teachers, and counselors in attendance.

Those who attended received hands-on experience with equipment like backhoes and tractors to training in welding and carpentry.

Attendees also got the chance to explore different apprenticeship opportunities, career pathways, and other educational programs.

Kayla Pliszka with the Pike Company — one of the businesses at the fair — said getting young people involved in trades is critical.

“To see a lot of women — young women — get involved in that, it makes me excited for the future — and not only just young women,” Pliszka said. “We have a shortage of young people in the trades and in the construction industry in general.”

More information about Rochester Careers in Construction can be found on their website.