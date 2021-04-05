Rochester business holds Easter celebration for children

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local business put on a special Easter celebration for children on Sunday.

Roc events was approached by a local organization to open a space for kids to run and play with the Easter bunny.

The kids could take pictures, win prizes, and eat. The event was limited to just 50 people because of state regulations but the Owner of Roc events says it’s worth it to see the kids smile.

“We wanted to do something small and intimate, but something fun,” Owner of ROC Events Marquita Rugless said.

“Where they can come dance and win prizes, eat good food so when she came to me I said absolutely.”

The organization, ROC Royal, also sponsors clothing and school supply drives for kids in Rochester year-round.