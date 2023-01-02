ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Brainery, a community classroom business that has hosted and ran classes of kinds in the Greater Rochester area, will be moving out of its space on Anderson Avenue behind Three Heads Brewery in April.

To be clear: the business is still running, but starting in April, they will no longer maintain the space for rent and will no longer host classes there. People can rent out the space until they move out.

Their lease was up, and founder and owner Danielle Raymo thought it was the right time following the pandemic shutdowns.

“Our focus has always been to adapting to throughout things, so we launched online classes, we had done classes outdoors, we just the where and the way we did certain things,” Raymo said over Zoom. “I see this as just another progression into what we’ve always kind of done, which is listening to what people want, and where they are now, and leaning into that direction.”

Additionally, Raymo said that the cost and extra effort required to run a venue — in addition to their main business — was becoming too cumbersome for their team of four.

Raymo says that they will instead be focusing on hosting more classes, and helping businesses handle registration, online hosting, and customer service. Raymo also says they will have a greater emphasis on what else Rochester has to offer.

“It’s a lot about highlighting the people in Rochester, and the businesses in Rochester, so really going deeper into that, and sharing the places in Rochester, in addition to the people,” she said.