Rochester airport wins national environmental award

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo announced Monday that the Greater Rochester International Airport received the 2019 Airports Going Green Award.

The honor, presented by the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) and the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE), recognizes the ROC Renovation Project in the category of Outstanding Sustainability Infrastructure Development — for contributions of an outstanding project in pursuit of sustainability within the aviation industry.

“By investing in energy efficiency projects, not only are we conserving energy and protecting the environment, we are also reducing costs and saving money for taxpayers,” Dinolfo said in a press release. “These efforts are a win-win, and I’m grateful for this national recognition.”

Rochester’s airport secured this award for its portfolio of sustainable initiatives associated with the ROC Renovation Project:

The 12th Annual AGG Conference is held in November in Chicago. Over 600 Airports across the country can apply for the awards with ROC Airport being the only small-hub airport awarded this year. Applications are reviewed by an independent awards council.

This is the first time ROC has been honored with this award. Other award recipients for 2019 include Los Angeles World Airports (LAX), Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX), Indianapolis Airport (IND) and United Airlines.