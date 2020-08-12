ROC the Riverway: Groundbreaking for the West River Wall

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester leaders have officially broken ground on the “West River Wall” replacement project.

The wall runs from Corn Hill Landing South to the Ford Street Bridge. The replacement project aims to not only provide a more natural walk way along the Genesee River Trail, but also entice businesses to set up shop at the riverfront and connect the Corn Hill neighborhood to the river.

“A new accessible boat and kayak launch will provide new and exciting opportunities to get out on the water and see our city from the river,” Rochester City Mayor Lovely Warren said. “The people of the Corn Hill neighborhood are very happy because it will also ensure that their homes are protected from flooding,”

Eventually, all 2.200 feet along Corn Hill Landing will receive improvements.