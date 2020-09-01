Roc the Peace spreads meets in downtown Rochester, sends message of prayer and love

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An organization dedicated to promoting Rochester and ending violence held a rally at the Liberty Pole in Downtown Rochester on Monday evening.

Roc the Peace holds many activities through the year to encourage alternatives to violence. Multiple service groups and organizations coordinated the gathering which included prayer. Organizers said they work to give back to the community as much as they can.

“We let people know that there’s a different way,” Organizer John Rouse said. “We give out information, we let them know there is help and if they need prayer, we pray with them. You know prayer is the key. That’s one of the mightiest things we are doing here right now, is praying. When you pray it’s just like asking. You ask and then you walk through it.”

Find more information on how you can donate or volunteer with Roc the Peace here.