Roc the Peace rallies to end gun violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A group of people rallied on Sunday, calling for an end to gun violence after eight people were shot in the City of Rochester over the weekend.

At Liberty Pole, speakers from Roc the Peace — an anti gun violence group — talking about the need for community outreach and the importance for young people to learn to settle their disputes with words, not guns.

“For a lot of people, communication kind of hinders a way of thought, so being able to communicate with one another instead of reverting the violence, operating out of love,” Community Organizer Anthony Hall said.

“The Bible says that love covers a multitude of sins and understanding that. Love your brother, your sister and holding people accountable. There’s nothing wrong with disagreeing, but we don’t have to resort to picking up a gun.”

The motto for Roc the Peace is “Peace Up, Guns Down.”