Roc The Day helps Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester and other nonprofits

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This December 1 marks the 10th anniversary for Roc The Day, the United Way program to support over 500 local nonprofits.

One of those charities is the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester. More than ever, this year the organization needs support from the community.

“The impact is profound,” Development Officer of BBBS Dorothy Kelly said. “Not only for the child because they have a caring adult in their life that is consistent and cares about them.”

Roc The Day is a 24-hour online event where people can donate and support a nonprofit in the nine-county Greater Rochester area.

Midnight tonight is the start of a very important event for 505 local nonprofits. 12am is the kickoff to #ROCtheDay, the 10 year anniversary. It's been a difficult year for these agencies. Yet, they remain committed to serving people in need. Join us! #ROCtheDay #UnitedWay pic.twitter.com/4VzndEz0Hd — United Way of Greater Rochester (@UnitedWayROC) November 30, 2020

“In this year of pandemic, so many non-profits have been challenged. So many businesses have been challenged, that we are so grateful for those that really deeply believe in our mission of creating and supporting a meaningful match that will ignite the power and promise of youth,” said Kelly.

The nonprofit is launching an all new 30 days of gratitude starting Tuesday as well. Kelly adds it is a way for them to show thanks during a challenging year.

“So each day, we’re going to focus on someone or company that has really shown up for us. Thus, showing up for the children that we mentor and support. it’s just our way of saying thank you, in the middle of all of this craziness,” said Kelly.

They hope to inspire others to see the value in mentoring.