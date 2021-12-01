ROC The Day breaks Giving Tuesday record with nearly $1.2M for local non-profits

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the second year in a row, “ROC The Day” raised over a million dollars in donations that will directly benefit more than 500 local organizations in Rochester.

“Roc The Day” marks one of the year’s biggest celebrations of ‘giving back.’ Now in its 11th season running, the event provides non-profit groups the essential funds to help those in need throughout the region.

In total, over 9,000 donations were made in 2021 for a final tally of $1,196,259.

That money will be shared in all areas of Rochester to be split between wellness programs and philanthropic passions or human services — all for the betterment of the general community.

“Roc The Day” is a 24-hour online event. While the donation portal has since been closed, you can still choose to fund the organization and their list of non-profits that need help at the “Roc The Day” website.