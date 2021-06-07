Roberts Wesleyan College opens criminal justice survey to the public

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Roberts Wesleyan College is seeking community’s input on a research initiative to identify, measure and understand perceptions among the Black community about Monroe County police departments

Over the past 10 months, the school’s Justice and Security Institute developed and administered a survey regionally to participants ages 16 to 35 within high school and college settings, collecting data that also seeks to detect barriers to recruitment that hinder the hiring and establishment of a more diverse police force.

The research initiative, launched in partnership with the Brighton Police Department in August 2020, will now enter its public access phase, opening up the survey to solicit feedback from the greater community.

The anonymous survey will be accessible to the public digitally here through the end of June. Questions will examine existing community perceptions and concerns, how they were formed, and what solutions or recommendations can be implemented to increase diversity within the police force or improve relationships between Monroe County police departments and underserved communities.