Robbed at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) Diane Hummel was visiting her mother’s grave at Holy Sepulchre to put down some solar lamps. She sat on the ground to reflect and pray. That’s when a quiet evening turned upside down.

“I heard like a bang. You know, like a loud thud,” she says.



That’s when Hummel knew her Sunday night visit with her mother…was about to go downhill. A man was at her car parked a few feet away. “He had smashed my window, with what I don’t know. And he pulled my purse out.”



Inside her purse, cash, gift cards. He sped off in his car, described as a light colored Subaru. “By that time, I was in the road where his car was, and he just floored it and took off,” she says



At a press conference Wednesday, Police Chief La’Ron Singletary says this past week, there have been four larcenies at the cemetery. They are working with staff to come up with a security plan.

“So we have seen an uptick, it is on my radar. The Captain of the lake section will do his best to resolve some of the issues we see up there,” he says.



Hummel says until there’s a security plan in place, she’ll be taking someone with next time. “Be aware of your surroundings. I guess you can’t even trust going to a cemetery, which is sad.”