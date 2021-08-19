RMSC to require masks for all visitors starting Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Museum and Science Center will require all visitors, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask when indoors visiting the RMSC Museum, Strasenburgh Planetarium, and Cumming Nature Center beginning Saturday.

“The science is clear that mask wearing is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19. By reintroducing a mask requirement for all visitors, everyone can continue to have a safe, fun, and engaging experience at the Museum, Planetarium, and Nature Center,” Hillary Olson, President & CEO of the RMSC said in a statement.

More information about RMSC’s hours, exhibits, programs, and safety policies, can be found here.