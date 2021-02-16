RMCS receives donation of Frederick Douglass’ photographs, scrapbook, correspondence and more

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Museum and Science Center has received a donation of of several items that belong to or were about Frederick Douglass.

It was donated by the estate of Roland Scott, jr. who was Douglass’ great-great grandson.

The donation contains photographs, pamphlets, newspaper clippings, a scrapbook, film reel, correspondence, documents and numerous books on African American history as well as books by and about Douglass.

“We’re really excited about having the collection here,” Archivist Librarian of RMSC Staphanie Ball said.

“It allows us to give access to the public and because the materials are solely focused on Douglass, it gives researchers a chance to hear the stories about Douglass’ family and especially about the woman behind the man, Anna and Rosetta and Fredricka who were all activists in their own way.”

Those who facilitated the donations said they hope it builds on a better understanding and appreciation of the role and contributions made by African Americans and frederouck douglass to american life.