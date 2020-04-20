1  of  75
RIT holds virtual Relay for Life

Community

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Institute of Technology will be holding its Relay for Life virtually this year.

The event raises funds to fight cancer for the American Cancer Society. Instead of everyone coming together in one place, the online event will feature a mix of live and pre-recorded segments that celebrate cancer survivors and caregivers.

RIT’s Relay for Life will take place Monday at 6 p.m. and be streamed at 6 p.m. each day through Friday. Challenges will be held, videos showing exercise or yoga positions will be shown and participants will be asked to get involved and show how they’re relaying where they are.

More information can be found here.

