RIT holds 7th annual WiCHacks

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Institute of Technology held its annual WiCHacks event over the weekend.

The all women’s 24-hour hackathon aims to support college students interested in computing and STEM careers. The hackathon is for women and non-binary genders of all skill levels.

Teams worked together to create apps, websites, games and other software that provided unique solutions to problems.

“Currently, there’s maybe less that 15%, I’m not sure about the exact number, that are woman or gender minorities that are in the workforce that are in computing and STEM related majors,” Organizer Dominique Molee said.

“So by having this environment where people feel included and they feel like they are by people that like them, that they don’t normally see, it gives them a sense of community that you know, I’m not along in this.”

The event was created by RIT’s Women in Computing group.