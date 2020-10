ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester neighborhood is getting free Ring video doorbells thanks to a grant from Five Star Bank.

They will be installed on 125 homes in the North East neighborhood. Homeowners will also be able to connect with each other through Neighborhood app.

The chat rooms are monitored by law enforcement.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office established its own Ring account in 2019 and uses it to track crime in the county.