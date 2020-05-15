Ring of light to honor fallen officers during police week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — First responders created a ring of light on Thursday night around Cobbs Hill Park in Rochester to honor fallen officers.

Videos from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Rochester Police Department show police cars, fire trucks and EMS vehicles all activating their lights and sirens together.

The sheriff’s Office said it’s especially important to honor law enforcement officers in a time of crisis.

“In memory of the fallen & in appreciation for those law enforcement officers, corrections officers, and first responders who continue to serve. We light up the night sky in #ROC in your honor,” MCSO said in a tweet.

National Police Week began on Sunday, May 10 and goes through Saturday, May 16.