Rev. Stewart speaks to local protestors after grand jury’s decision in Breonna Taylor case

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rev. Lewis Stewart of the United Christian Leadership Ministry spoke with local protestors on the grand jury’s decision.

Stewart has been vocal about the ongoing protests effort in the wake of the death of Daniel Prude and he sais demonstrations are necessary as many people are outraged.

“We know people are gonna be angry. We know people are gonna be outraged. Let’s not provoke violence. Let’s demonstrate peacefully. Let’s register people to vote. Let’s go to the polls and vote ourselves. Let’s do census taking, because that’s vitally necessary to the community. And let’s educate and train people in terms of how do we revision the police department and the justice system.”

A Kentucky grand jury on Wednesday indicted a single former police officer for shooting into neighboring apartments but did not move forward with charges against any officers for their role in Breonna Taylor’s death.