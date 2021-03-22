Restaurant provides last minute donations during food distribution

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One local restaurant stepped in to save the day after an issue at a food distribution site Sunday.

The youth advocacy group, Save Rochester, planned to hand out food boxes to those in need. The food vendor they had hired was unavailable at the last minute.

Veneto on East Avenue stepped up to provide essential donations to make sure the event was possible. Organizers say a year into the pandemic, it’s great to see people are still willing to lend a hand.

“Save Rochester just asked for a hand and they reached out and we kind of just did it together,” Organizer with Save Rochester Mike Johnson said. “So it’s an amazing thing to see people come out and have fun with the Easter bunny, get some food and spread joy during this pandemic.”

Save Rochester says it’s gathering people’s information to make sure they have proper resources in the future as well.