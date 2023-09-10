ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Residents gathered at the Rochester Airport Sunday for the Honor Flight Rochester’s flight of Mission 79.

This flight was the fourth of six missions for 2023. Organizers say this provided 62 local veterans with what they say is a “trip of a lifetime” — including veterans who served in the Korean War, Cold War, and Vietnam War.

Veterans’ position on the Fly List moves with each flown mission.

Since Honor Flight Rochester launched in 2008, they say they have flown nearly 4,000 veterans that is funded through the community.